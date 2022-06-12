Study: Disabled people ‘ignored’ in fight against climate change

'These are some of the people who are most marginalized in our societies'

People with disabilities are being “systematically ignored” by governments worldwide when it comes to addressing climate change, a study published on Friday showed.

According to the "Disability Inclusion in National Climate Commitments and Policies" report, the needs of disabled persons are being overlooked, despite being at particular risk from the impacts of extreme weather.

The first comprehensive review of the issue said only a few countries make provisions for the needs of people with disabilities when drafting plans to adapt to climate change, The Guardian reported.

Further, no country mentions disabled people in their programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“I was very disappointed by our findings,” said Sèbastien Jodoin, a professor at McGill University in Canada and co-author of the report.

“Countries have not considered how people with disabilities can be included in climate plans. They have been systematically ignored.”

Yet, people with disabilities are among the most vulnerable to the climate crisis, partly due to the nature of their disabilities and because of the disadvantages that often come with it.

“These are some of the people who are most marginalized in our societies,” Jodoin told The Guardian. “They tend to be poorer, to have fewer resources.”

People with disabilities are already facing danger from climate change, the researcher noted – when Hurricane Katrina hit the United States in 2005, many people who used wheelchairs were stranded as there was no evacuation plan for them.

Jodoin said that governments should redraft their policies to take into account the needs of the disabled population.

For example, early warning systems should be tested to ensure people with hearing or communications difficulties could be appropriately warned, he suggested.