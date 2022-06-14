Air pollution cuts global life expectancy by over two years - research

The impact of PM2.5 pollution is comparable to smoking tobacco

Microscopic air pollution caused mostly by fossil fuels shortens life expectancy around the world by more than two years, according to a report published by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute on Tuesday.

"Clean air pays back in additional years of life for people across the world," the Air Quality Life Index report said.

The average person in south Asia could live five years longer if pollution levels in the region met the World Health Organization (WHO) standards, according to the report. Most of the lung and heart diseases in the heavily-populated Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are caused by so-called PM2.5 pollution that reduces life expectancy by eight years.

Due to the microscopic size of particles - 2.5 microns or less - this type of pollution can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. The United Nations also classified it as a cancer-causing agent. The impact of PM2.5 pollution is comparable to smoking tobacco, more than three times that of alcohol use, and six times that of HIV/AIDS, the new report said.

"Permanently reducing global air pollution to meet the WHO's guidelines would add 2.2 years onto average life expectancy," researchers stated.

Last year the WHO tightened standards for air pollution declaring that PM2.5 density shouldn’t exceed 15 micrograms per cubic meter within 24 hours averaging 5 micrograms per cubic meter across a full year. However, most populated regions in the world exceed WHO standards with record numbers registered in Asia where the figures are 10 times higher in Bangladesh and India.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536585582062600198 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Parts of central America, along with southeast Asia, central and west Africa also face shortened life expectancy due to air pollution above the global average. The only country that has shown considerable improvements in recent years was China where PM2.5 pollution fell by almost 40 percent between 2013 and 2020.

Earlier in April, researchers discovered traces of microplastic pollution deep in the lungs of living people for the first time, raising concerns over the worsening affects of air pollution on human health.