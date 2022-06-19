Europe hit with forest fires, soaring temperature amid record heatwave

Parts of Spain, France surpass 109 degrees Fahrenheit

Spain and France among other European nations sweltered under a record-breaking June heatwave that caused powerful forest fires.

The weekend's soaring temperatures were the peak of a June heatwave in line with scientists' predictions that such phenomena will now strike earlier in the year thanks to global warming.

The popular French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz saw its highest all-time temperature Saturday afternoon of 109.2 degrees Fahrenheit state forecaster Meteo France said as authorities urged vigilance from the central western coast down to the Spanish border.

Many parts of the region surpassed 104 degrees, although storms were expected on the Atlantic coast on Sunday evening - the first signs that the stifling temperatures will "gradually regress to concern only the eastern part of the country," the weather service reported.

"This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France" since 1947, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo France, as June records fell in a dozen areas, leading him to call the weather a "marker of climate change."

Queues of hundreds of people and traffic jams formed outside aquatic leisure parks in France, with people seeing water as the only refuge from the devastating heat. With the River Seine off limits to bathing, scorched Parisians took refuge in the city's fountains.

In a major incident in France, a fire triggered by the firing of an artillery shell in military training in the Var region of southern France was burning some 200 hectares (495 acres) of vegetation, local authorities said.

Forest fires in Spain on Saturday burned nearly 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land in the northwest Sierra de la Culebra region. The flames forced several hundred people from their homes, and 14 villages were evacuated. Some residents were able to return on Saturday morning, but regional authorities warned the fire "remains active."

Firefighters were still battling blazes in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia. Temperatures above 104 degrees were forecast in parts of the country on Saturday - with highs of 109.4 degrees expected in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

There have also been fires in Germany, where temperatures were forecast to go as high as 109.4 degrees on Saturday but only reached 96.8 degrees. A blaze in the Brandenburg region around Berlin spread over about 60 hectares (148 acres) by Friday evening.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperatures reaching over 86 degrees in the early afternoon, meteorologists said. Several towns in northern Italy announced water rationing and the Lombardy region may declare a state of emergency as a record drought threatens harvests.

Experts warned the high temperatures were caused by worrying climate change trends. "As a result of climate change, heatwaves are starting earlier," said Clare Nullis, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva.

"What we're witnessing today is unfortunately a foretaste of the future" if concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise and push global warming towards 35.6 degrees from pre-industrial levels, she added.

Earlier in May, a study revealed hundreds of Israelis died due to heatwaves over the past decade. Last April was reported to become one of the hottest over the past 70 years.