Heatwave scorches Europe

Temperatures in Portugal are expected to soon top 104°F as firefighters tackle 17 wildfires

Hundreds more people were evacuated from their homes as wildfires blistered land in France, Spain, and Portugal on Friday, while European officials issued health warnings for a looming heatwave.

More than 1,000 firefighters have been battling since Tuesday to control two blazes in southwestern France that are being fanned by scorching heat, tinder-box conditions, and strong winds.

While temperatures dipped a little in Portugal, they are expected to top 104 degrees Fahrenheit in some places as firefighters tackle 17 wildfires, authorities said.

In Spain, a new wildfire broke out in its southern region after blazes in the west in the past week. More than 400 people were evacuated from the hills of Mijas, a town popular with northern European tourists.

Meanwhile, the worst drought in over 70 years reduced Italy’s longest river – the Po – to a little more than a trickle in places, with temperatures expected to rise next week.

Officials in Europe are worried about the effects on people’s health and on healthcare systems already challenged by Covid as the searing heat sweeps the continent, with warnings issued for worse to come in the United Kingdom in particular.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the heatwave, expected in the coming days, will worsen air quality, especially in towns and cities.

"The stable and stagnant atmosphere acts as a lid to trap atmospheric pollutants, including particulate matter," said Lorenzo Labrador, WMO scientific officer.

"These result in a degradation of air quality and adverse health effects, particularly for vulnerable people."

From July 7 to July 13, Portugal registered 238 excess deaths due to the heatwave, while Spain registered 84 excess deaths attributable to extreme temperatures in the first three days of the heatwave, according to the National Epidemiology Center's database.