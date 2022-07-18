UN chief says humanity faces 'collective suicide' over extreme heat

46% of the EU's territory is currently at risk of drought due to the heatwaves

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that heatwaves and wildfires raging across Europe and north Africa show that humanity is facing “collective suicide.”

Guterres addressed ministers from 40 countries during a meeting on the climate crisis in Berlin, according to The Guardian.

“Half of humanity is in the danger zone, from floods, droughts, extreme storms and wildfires. No nation is immune. Yet we continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction,” the UN chief was quoted as saying.

“We have a choice. Collective action or collective suicide. It is in our hands,” he added.

Wildfires have been raging in Europe and Africa for weeks with extreme heat breaking records around the world. Britain went on heatwave alert on Monday with the mercury set to rise to 104 Fahrenheit in London. Forecasters also put 15 French departments on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures.

Researchers at the European Commission warned on Monday that nearly half of the EU's territory is currently at risk of drought, due to the heatwaves. According to the commission's July report, the lack of water and strong heat are driving crop yields lower in France, Romania, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

A two-day climate conference known as the Petersberg Climate Dialogue is held in Germany to discuss the extreme weather, the impacts of the climate crisis and soaring food prices. The annual meeting is seen as one of the last opportunities to reach a major agreement between key countries ahead of the UN climate summit that will be held in Egypt in November.