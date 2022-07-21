Heatwave: Thousands dead in Europe as heat heads north

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, more intense, and lasting longer due to human-induced climate change

With western Europe experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, Spain and Portugal have reported more than 1,000 heat-related deaths, as the unprecedented heat is apparently moving north and toward the United States.

Extreme heat warnings were issued in France and record July temperatures were reported in the Netherlands. Britain hit its highest ever temperature of over 104°Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and forecasters warned temperatures were still climbing, BBC News reported.

In Portugal, temperatures hit 116°F last week – a record for July – with 659 deaths related to the sweltering heat reported between July 9 and July 17, local officials said.

Most of the country is under “high fire danger." Several villages were evacuated as a wildfire spread in the Murça area of northern Portugal. Firefighters were fighting the blaze on three fronts and a local mayor said more than 7,400 acres were burnt.

Forecasters said the heatwave is heading north, with temperatures expected to hit 104°F in Belgium’s south as well as in western and southwestern Germany, according to BBC.

The effects of climate change in Europe were highlighted earlier this month when a melting glacier triggered an avalanche that left 11 people dead. Now, experts in Italy warned that new crevasses are opening up on Alpine peaks and that ice is melting on Mont Blanc, western Europe’s highest mountain.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, more intense, and lasting longer due to human-induced climate change, said German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, warning that humanity must prepare for severely hot weather, droughts, and flooding.