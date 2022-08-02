US cities at risk of Middle Eastern temperatures by 2100

'These sort of heatwaves will become normal... It can quickly go from uncomfortable to dangerous'

Many Americans could be pushed into entirely new climatic realities by the end of the century, with a new analysis finding there are 16 US cities that could face summer temperatures comparable with locations in the Middle East.

Heatwaves continue to roil swathes of the United States, placing nearly a third of the population under some sort of heat advisory and driving temperatures to as high as 115°Fahrenheit in some areas.

Hundreds of heat records have been topped, from 100°F in Massachusetts to 102°F in Oregon – northern US states that usually experience colder temperatures compared to the country’s south – The Guardian reported.

According to a study of temperature trends by Climate Central, global warming could plunge many places in the US into heat extremes previously considered unthinkable.

The analysis found that summer temperatures in 2100 for many US cities could be more like conditions further south. For southern states, they could experience temperatures common in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

“The real risks will be in heatwaves that are now occasional extremes that will start lasting longer,” said Peter Girard, a spokesperson for Climate Central.

“These sort of heatwaves will become normal and the dangers will be far more present. There will be people who have never needed air conditioning who will face this. It can quickly go from uncomfortable to dangerous,” he warned, The Guardian reported.

Girard’s team gathered data from 1990 to 2020 to establish today’s “normal” temperature and considered 20 different projections of temperatures this century under various climate scenarios.

The scenario they chose to compare to the status quo was a planet where carbon emissions were not radically reduced.