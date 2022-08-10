Billions of dollars pouring into degradable, compostable bioplastics

Estimates indicate the bioplastics market will surge from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $29 billion by 2028

As plastic poses a persistent threat to the world’s environment, companies are investing billions of dollars in the industry of bioplastics – those made from natural, renewable materials that are biodegradable or can be safely composted.

The bioplastics industry is envisioning a larger role for materials made from corn, sugar, vegetable oils, and other renewable materials to grab a larger share of the nearly $600 billion global plastic market, according to AP News.

Despite an array of useful applications – such as making food safer to consume – plastics are seen as one of the world’s leading environmental threats, with their production responsible for emitting millions of tons of greenhouse gasses annually.

Currently, bioplastics represent only one percent of global plastic production, something companies and investors are increasingly recognizing as an opportunity.

Investment in bioplastic manufacturing reached $500 million in the first three months of 2022, exceeding the previous high of $350m in the last quarter of 2021, according to data by i3 Connect.

Zion Market Research estimated the bioplastics market will surge from $10.5 billion last year to $29b by 2028.

NatureWorks, a US-based bioplastics manufacturer, has become something of a game-changer in the United Kingdom, the firm's global marketing communications manager, Leah Ford, told AP News.

PG Tips, a big name in Britain's tea industry, switched from polyester tea bags to bags that are fully compostable, thanks to NatureWorks’ product.

Researchers at McGill University in Montreal, Canada released a study in 2019 that said polyester tea bags leach billions of microplastic particles when steeped in hot water. Some 60 million cups of tea are consumed annually in the UK.