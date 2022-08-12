Firefighters struggle to contain ‘monster’ wildfires in western Europe

Heatwaves, floods, and crumbling glaciers are increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather

European nations sent more than firefighting to help France tackle a “monster” wildfire on Thursday, while forest blazes also raged in Spain and Portugal.

The firefighting teams, backed by water-bombing planes, battled for a third day a dire that forced thousands from their homes and scorched thousands of acres of forest in France’s southwestern Gironde region.

With a dangerous cocktail of blistering temperatures, tinder-box conditions, and wind fanning the flames, emergency services are struggling to control the fire.

"It's an ogre, a monster," said Gregory Allione from the French firefighter body FNSPF.

Heatwaves, floods, and crumbling glaciers are increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather across the globe, heightening concerns over climate change.

The head of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, said rising land temperatures and shrinking rivers as measured from space left no doubt about the toll on agriculture and other industries from the climate crisis.

Severe drought is set to slash the European Union's maize harvest by 15 percent, dropping it to a 15-year low.

France is suffering its harshest drought on record, as trucks are delivering water to dozens of villages where taps ran dry.

In Romania, where record temperatures and drought have drained rivers, Greenpeace activists protested on the parched banks of the Danube to draw attention to global warming and urge reduced emissions.

Scant rainfall in Germany this summer drained the water levels of the Rhine, the country’s commercial artery, hampering shipping and pushing freight costs.