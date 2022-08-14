Arctic lifestyle melts away as world becomes hotter

Climate change threatens indigenous societies in the far north

As climate change intensifies, everyone is paying the price. Especially indigenous societies, as floods, drought and the warming of the oceans are taking their toll.

It’s a particular threat to the indigenous people’s living in or near the Arctic Circle, for whom climate change — melting icebergs, prolonged summers — makes it impossible to maintain their centuries-old lifestyle of hunting, fishing and herding deer.

"Recent research shows that the food of northern nations needs to be fatty, due to extreme weather in the Arctic Circle,” Andrey Danilov, an activist from the Sámi peoples of the north, says.

“Nowadays our diet is based more on carbs because of shortage in meat and fish. And the winters are getting warmer and so the deer are giving birth earlier in the year. Therefore, the deer are becoming less fatty and not beneficial enough for us.."

Danilov says lakes are becoming fishless, and because of global warming, are becoming clogged with seaweed.

"Therefore the fish can’t spawn, they leave for another lake or die. Also, there’s an increase in the number of predators, bears for example. And we don’t eat bears," he says.

"We are all nature-dependent people, which means we are still keeping our traditional lifestyle based on hunting, fisheries and reindeer herding,” notes Rodion Sulyandziga, the director of the Center for Support of Indigenous Peoples of the North.

“People need to emigrate, for hunting and for fishing. But it's getting more complicated and risky because it is getting unpredictable. So, if you look at northern areas of the Arctic, climate change is getting faster.”

It’s not only those living in the far north of our planet who are affected by the depletion of livestock. Their neighbors are as well.

“Because of the shortage in predators’ food, wolves are coming to cities. Even where I live, a wolf came to my house,” says Danilov.

“Wolves can attack dogs and there’s a possibility that they can attack people. Where I live there were four registered attacks on dogs over a week. People are recommended not to go out to the streets, so they stay at home or go out in groups."

Besides the preservation of these ancient cultures, there is an environmental price to pay for their disappearance.

Both Danilov and Sulyandziga believe the Arctic Circle can be saved through legislation and efforts of governments to preserve the indigenous way of life.

“All of us… enjoy nature, not just for picnic or just for walking, but for our life, for our global health. Indigenous peoples are the best managers to observe the environment by diverse materials,” says Sulyandziga.

“So this I think is why we should learn to respect and promote indigenous peoples' rights. This is the only way we can keep our materials clean."