Africa's drought sees the Masai way of life evaporate

'It no longer rains like it used to and when it gets hot, it gets very, very hot'

Climate change, and the concomitant floods, droughts and warming of the oceans, is taking its toll on indigenous societies around the world.

Such as the Masai of east Africa, struggling to preserve their way of life.

"It no longer rains like it used to and when it gets hot, it gets very, very hot. Now we are losing a lot of livestock due to drought. And the quality of the livestock is decreasing,” said Charity Lanoi, the coordinator of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust’s Livelihood Initiatives.

It’s not only livestock which is being affected.

“I'm usually told the stories by my parents and my grandparents, there used to be flowing rivers in my area,” she said.

To survive the prolonged periods of drought, the Masai are forced to keep moving. They were always nomads, but, according to Lanoi, they never moved as often as they do now.

This in turn brings other problems.

“For people who now migrate, and they have kids in school, the kids will be forced to drop out of school, because maybe they are moving to areas far from school, or even go back to school and find the others have gone ahead in their studies. And also, while migrating, some of them do lose a lot of livestock because of lack of pasture," Lanoi explained.

"About 6,000 people have moved from their home to the boundary of seven national parks. The reason being that it is the only place that has pasture. That is the only place that has grass,” said Masai leader Chief Jackson Kirruti.

Nearly 60 percent of the Masai land is barren, due to drought, which causes a human-wildlife conflict.

As the Masai look for new pastures, they migrate to national parks, where they can get arrested by the park's rangers for misusing the land.

"We can't deny going there because that is the only place that we can have some pasture for the livestock. They are arrested because it's a protected area,” Kirruti said.

Moreover, as they move, their livestock could be attacked by wildlife.

But despite the difficulties, the Masai believe they are the last hope for preserving wildlife and national parks.

"It's only Masai land that has committed wildlife service. In other areas, they have killed their wildlife. So Masai culture is special and unique because they have agreed to coexist with wildlife," said Kirruti.

Both Kirruti and Lanoi, who are part of the Wilderness Conservation Trust, are cautiously optimistic about the future of their beloved community. Their goal is to protect natural resources and in return, to see economic sustainable benefits to the local Masai community.