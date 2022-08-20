Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, sunken WWII ships

Europe's worst drought in decades drives home the reality of climate change

A brutally hot summer caused havoc for many areas around Europe, with countries suffering their worst droughts in decades.

But one unexpected side effect has been the uncovering of history that had been hidden for years under some of the biggest bodies of water.

Weeks of baking temperatures and scant rainfall drained water levels in some of the continent’s biggest lakes and rivers, causing delays to shipping and destroying farmers’ livelihoods. Yet the low water levels uncovered some seldom seen pieces of history.

In Spain’s central province of Caceres, archaeologists were delighted when the water in the Valdecanas reservoir receded so far it exposed the rarely visible Dolmen of Guadalperal.

Similarly in Germany, the water level in the River Rhine dropped to reveal usually submerged boulders with decades-old dates carved into them.

Europe's worst drought in years pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.

The vessels were among hundreds scuttled along the Danube by Nazi Germany's Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they retreated from advancing Soviet forces, and still hamper river traffic during low water levels.

The Italian army in early August was called in to carry out a controlled explosion of a World War Two bomb discovered in the low water after the River Po dried up.