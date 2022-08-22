No more nurdles: UN combats plastic building blocks

Nurdles, multicolored pellets, are used as building blocks for plastic products such as bags and bottles

Maritime authorities are mulling stricter regulations on the ocean transport of plastic pellets known as “nurdles” after a number of spillages around the world.

Campaigners warn that nurdles are one of the most common micro-plastic pollutants in Earth’s ocean waters, washing up on coasts from New Zealand to England, according to The Guardian.

The multicolored pellets are used as building blocks for plastic products, including bags, bottles, and piping.

Billions of the micro-plastics washed up in Sri Lanka in May 2021 after a container ship caught fire and sank in the Indian Ocean.

The United Nations said some 1,850 tons of nurdles spilled like a “cluster bomb,” in what was the worst maritime disaster in the south Asian country’s history.

Since then, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) asked pollution experts to consider options for “reducing the environmental risks associated with the maritime transport of [nurdles].”

The UN agency said a panel of experts would submit their findings by April 2023.

Sri Lanka called for nurdles transported in container ships to be identified as harmful substances and a hazard to the marine environment – which would mean tighter procedures to reduce the risk of a spill, The Guardian reported.

“Voluntary plastic industry initiatives are not sufficient,” Colombo said in a submission to the IMO.

Norway backed Sri Lanka's call. In 2020, a cargo ship spilled more than 14 tons of nurdles, which floated along the coastlines of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

The Scotland-based environmental charity Fidra heads the global nurdle hunt to monitor the pollution of the pellets. It says nurdles are tiny, persistent, and potentially toxic.