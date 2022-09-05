Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

Water levels in Pakistan's largest freshwater lake are dangerously high, threatening to burst its banks

Pakistani authorities are struggling to prevent the country’s biggest lake from bursting its banks and inundating nearby towns after unprecedented flooding, while the disaster management agency on Monday added 24 more fatalities to its death toll.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains brought floods that are affecting 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, according to Pakistan’s Disaster Management Agency.

The floods followed record-breaking summer temperatures, as both the government and the United Nations blamed climate change for the extreme weather.

On Sunday, authorities breached Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes in the hope of draining enough water to stop the lake from bursting its banks and swamping more densely populated areas.

But water levels in the lake, west of the Indus river in the Sindh southern province, remain dangerously high.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564542358091440128 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The floods have led to a growing humanitarian crisis, with officials especially concerned about the well-being of pregnant women and young mothers.

Over 400,000 pregnant women in badly affected Sindh province were displaced by the floods, with only 891 making it to relief camps, according to data from the provincial government.

The United Nations called for $160 million in aid to help the flood victims, but Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the damage was far higher.

"The total damage is close to $10 billion, perhaps more," Ismail said in an interview with CNBC.

Elsewhere in the region, floods are also threatening crisis-hit Sri Lanka, while rains have disrupted life in India's technology hub, Bengaluru.

The northern summer is the rainy season across much of Asia.