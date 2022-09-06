Cuban crocodiles closer to extinction than expected

The critically endangered animal has the smallest living range of any species

Cuban crocodiles fight tooth and nail against extinction, with only about 3,000 left in the world.

This critically endangered animal also has the smallest living range of any species, primarily found in Cuba's Zapata Swamp.

"The Cuban crocodile faces several challenges. One of them is illegal hunting, which has the greatest consequence in reducing the population in the wild," said Cuban researcher Etiam Perez.

"But they also face other problems, such as the results of climate change and hybridization with the American crocodile."

When temperatures are too high, more hatchlings will be male, which means fewer pregnancies.

The Cuban government does protect the swamps, but this may not be enough as the area where these crocodiles like to live is becoming smaller and smaller.

A hatchery program started decades ago to release hundreds of Cuban crocodiles into the wild, and there are also efforts to rescue the reptiles from hunters.

"Releasing crocodiles seized from poachers is really impressive because we return the animal to a free life in the wild," Perez continued.

"In the case of the animals in the hatchery, we are trying to increase the historical range of the Cuban crocodile and, of course, increase the number of these individuals in the wild."

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the current statistics about Cuban crocodile numbers are outdated, meaning these reptiles could be closer to the end than expected.