Polluters must pay, says UN chief at General Assembly

'The fossil fuel industry is feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars while our planet burns'

UN chief Antonio Guterres opened up the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday by urging rich countries to tax fossil fuel companies and use that money to help people harmed by the climate crisis and struggling with rising food and energy prices.

Addressing world leaders at the 193-member UNGA, the climate activist secretary-general stepped up his attacks on oil and gas firms, which have seen their profits explode by tens of billions of dollars.

"The fossil fuel industry is feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns," he said.

While Guterres again called on developed countries to tax fossil fuel windfall profits, this time he also used his bully pulpit to spell out where the money should be spent.

"Those funds should be redirected in two ways: to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis; and to people struggling with rising food and energy prices.”

Britain passed a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the North Sea, while US lawmakers discuss a similar idea, though it faces long odds in Congress.

"Polluters must pay," Guterres said.

He added that multilateral development banks "must step up and deliver" and that helping poor countries adapt to worsening climate shocks "must make up half of all climate finance."