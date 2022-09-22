Israel to promote its climate tech in 1st COP27 pavilion

The Israeli pavilion will be inaugurated on November 7

Israel will have a pavilion at a UN climate conference for the first time this year.

The country will promote ten groundbreaking climate-tech companies and offer more than 30 events at COP27, which will be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

The pavilion, funded by eight ministries, will be inaugurated on November 7 in the conference's innovation zone.

The space will include a "technology boulevard," featuring ten Israeli companies, as well as a 40-seat conference space and a meeting room.

The 10 companies concerned specialize in climate technologies and were selected from 100 candidate firms. The names of the winners were announced Wednesday at the end of Israel's first climate technology conference, organized by PLANETech, an Israeli nonprofit innovation community.

The ten companies were selected according to certain criteria, such as current climate impact, potential climate impact, technological innovation, team and leadership, economic potential, as well as status and relevance for the Mediterranean region.

In June, the Israeli government approved an $866 million plan to boost climate innovation.