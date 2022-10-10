Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan floods

'Pakistanis are paying in the form of their lives for the industrialization of bigger countries'

The destruction from this past summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods in Pakistan intensified the debate over a question of climate justice: Whether rich countries owe compensation for the damage from climate disasters inflicted on poorer nations.

In the Dadu district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, almost 100 percent of cotton and rice crops were destroyed, and local officials told AP News more than half its primary and secondary schools were completely or partially damaged – a level of destruction seen in several towns and cities.

The idea of rich countries – whose emissions have been the main driver of climate change – owing compensation to poor, vulnerable nations is one that developed nations have repeatedly rejected. But Pakistan and other developing countries are pushing for it to be seriously discussed at COP27, next month’s international climate conference in Egypt.

Scientists say climate change helped swell monsoon rains this past summer that dumped three and a half times the normal amount of rain on Pakistan, putting a third of the country underwater.

At least 1,600 people died, 33 million were affected in some way, and the country – which contributed less than one percent of the world’s emissions – now faces damages estimated at more than $30 billion.

“These 33 million Pakistanis are paying in the form of their lives and livelihoods for the industrialization of bigger countries,” said Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month.

While developed nations agreed to give money to help poorer countries reduce emissions and adapt for future climate change, they refuse anything that hints at reparations.

“Bigger states are extremely concerned about liability. How long can they keep kicking the can down the road? They may at some point want to settle as the issue isn’t going to go away,” said Margeretha Wewerinke-Singh, assistant professor of international public law at Leiden University in the Netherlands.