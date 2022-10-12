China needs $17 trillion to meet climate goals – World Bank

'This transition will require a massive shift in resources, innovation, and new technologies'

China needs upwards of $17 billion in additional investments for green infrastructure and technology in its power and transport sectors to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, the World Bank found in a Wednesday report.

In a report on the country’s climate and development challenges, the World Bank said China – the world’s second-largest economy – would need private investment to cover the immense price tag and unleash the needed innovations.

Climate change poses a significant threat to China, especially its densely populated and economically critical low-lying coastal cities. Unabated climate change could cut its economic output by 0.5 percent to 2.3 percent by 2030, according to the report.

"China's long-term growth prospects are increasingly dependent on rebalancing the economy from infrastructure investment to innovation, from exports to domestic consumption, and from state-led to market-driven allocation of resources," said Manuela Ferro, the World Bank's vice president for East Asia and the Pacific.

The report noted that it would be impossible to reach global climate goals without China transitioning to a low-carbon economy, and that the country emits 27 percent of global carbon dioxide and a third of the world’s greenhouse gasses.

"This transition will require a massive shift in resources, innovation, and new technologies to enhance energy efficiency and resource productivity," the report said.

China could meanwhile leverage existing advantages, including higher returns on the production of low-carbon technologies, a high domestic savings rate, and a leadership position in green finance, the report indicated.

But it said private-sector participation was "crucial" to ensure China's path to carbon neutrality, and underscored the need for a more predictable regulatory environment and better access to markets and finance.