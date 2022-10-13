Global wildlife populations have sunk 69% since 1970

Deforestation, human exploitation, pollution, and climate change were the biggest drivers of the loss

The world's wildlife populations have declined by more than two-thirds since 1970 as forests have been cleared and oceans polluted, according to an assessment released on Thursday.

This "serious drop… tells us that nature is unraveling and the natural world is emptying," said Andrew Terry, director of conservation and policy at the Zoological Society of London.

MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP View of a burning area in the forest in Canutama, southern Amazonas State, Brazil, on September 17, 2022.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, which used 2018 data from ZSL on the status of 32,000 wildlife populations covering more than 5,000 species, found that population sizes had declined by 69 percent on average.

Deforestation, human exploitation, pollution, and climate change were the biggest drivers of the loss.

Wildlife populations in Latin America and the Caribbean were hit especially hard, experiencing a 94 percent drop in just five decades. For example, the report shows that one population of pink river dolphins in the Brazilian Amazon plummeted by 65 percent between 1994 and 2016. Also called the boto, the pink dolphin was put on the red list of endangered species in 2018, joining the over 41,000 species that have been assessed to be under threat of extinction.

Mauro Pimentel / AFP View of an Amazon pink dolphin at the Amana Lake at Amana Sustainable Development Reserve in Amazonas state, Brazil, on June 29, 2018.

Behind the Latin American region was Africa, which is experiencing "a consistent decreasing population trend" with "mammals and freshwater fish seeing stronger declines on average than other animal groups."

Additionally, the report found that the total number of animals fell to 92 from 150, and that freshwater populations dropped by an average of 83 percent, more than any other species group. "Habitat loss and barriers to migration routes account for around half the threats to these populations," according to the report.

Khaled DESOUKI / AFP Volunteers collecting plastic and garbage from the Nile River in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on September 29, 2022.

This year’s findings were broadly similar to those in WWF's last assessment in 2020, with wildlife population sizes continuing to decline at a rate of about 2.5 percent per year, Terry said. The 2022 report echoed the thesis of the 2020 report: "Our relationship with nature is broken."

"Nature was in dire straits, and it is still in dire straits," said Mark Wright, director of science at WWF-UK, to Reuters. "The war is definitely being lost."