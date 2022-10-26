U.S. climate envoy calls for 'unified front' ahead of COP27

'What you see happening around the world makes it more urgent and more clear than ever that we must step up'

The climate envoy for the United States stressed on Wednesday the need for countries to work together to tackle the climate crisis, just over a week before world leaders are set to meet in Egypt for the COP27 conference.

In a telephone briefing, John Kerry told reporters that the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference – scheduled to begin November 6 in Egypt’s resort town Sharm el-Sheikh – will focus on making sure that promises made at COP26 a year prior in Scotland were “actually being pursued.”

“We view it as an implementation COP. The purpose is to make sure promises are being pursued at a pace they must be pursued in, and make sure folks who haven’t stepped up will focus on commitments that are necessary,” he said.

“Evidence tells us that it’s imperative we do everything in our power to keep Earth’s temperature increase to [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit],” Kerry continued, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement that laid out goals for signatories as a way to adapt to global warming.

“If we don’t do that, we will bring much greater destruction to ourselves and make the planet more inhospitable. There are so many consequences of not getting this overwhelming job done.”

Kerry warned that people can’t avoid “scientific reality,” and urged that a transition from fossil fuels to clean air was crucial.

“People everywhere must be absolutely adamant in demanding clean air,” he said, adding: “I’m glad we’ll be in a region [for COP27] where most of the gas and oil of the world is produced, where there is a strong commitment in cutting-edge technology to help accelerate that transformation.”

Earlier this year in July, Washington announced a new technological partnership with Israel focused on addressing climate change, as well as artificial intelligence and countering Covid.

“The fact that we’re building new technology makes me confident that if bring these things online, we can win this battle,” Kerry said.

“Countries that don’t move faster will be damaged economically. We must move away from coal to wind and solar. We need more countries to embrace that future,” he went on.

“What you see happening around the world – extreme heat, floods, fires, oceans warming, ice melting – makes it more urgent and more clear than ever that we must step up.”

“No country has the right to be reluctant in not strengthening and being part of this effort. The extraordinary way life is being affected by the climate crisis is only going to get worse, unless we address this crisis in a unified way.”