Saudi Arabia, UAE say oil demand not going away

Comments come days before COP27 climate conference opens in Egypt

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said the world needs to keep investing in oil production on Monday, just days before the COP27 climate summit aimed at curbing global warming.

Sultan Al Jaber, the head of UAE oil giant ADNOC, warned that under-investment could cause a shock to the world economy that would make recent convulsions look like a "minor tremor."

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Gulf countries were both raising production capacity.

They were addressing the ADIPEC oil conference in Abu Dhabi, before COP27 opens in Egypt on November 6.

"We and the UAE are increasing our production capacity. We and the UAE are increasing our refining," Prince Abdulaziz said.

"We and the UAE are going to be the exemplary producer: hydrocarbon producer, but also achieve all the sustainability goals," he added.

Al Jaber, who is also the UAE's special envoy for climate change, said the world's growing population would need 30 percent more energy by 2050.

"The world needs all the solutions it can get. It is not oil and gas, or solar, not wind or nuclear, or hydrogen... it is all of the above," he said.

Both officials insisted that oil remains a cornerstone of energy supply, but said they were working to lower emissions and increase production from renewable or less-polluting sources.

Although the OPEC+ grouping slashed oil production this month -- ignoring pleas from Western leaders including US President Joe Biden -- long-term energy needs will trend higher, they said.