Kenya: Over 200 elephants die amid worst drought in decades

More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus died in the past 10 months amid Kenya’s worst drought in decades, the east African country’s tourism minister said Friday.

The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people.

Kenya’s Meteorological Department is forecasting below-average rainfall for much of the country in the coming months, raising fears that the threat to Kenyan wildlife is not over.

"The drought has caused mortality of wildlife... because of the depletion of food resources as well as water shortages," said Peninah Malonza.

Fourteen species have been affected by the drought, she added.

In addition to the dead elephants, 512 wildebeest, 381 zebras, 12 giraffes, and 51 buffalo have also succumbed to the drought between February and October of this year – some in national parks that are a major tourist draw for the country.

In September, conservation group Grevy’s Zebra Trust said 40 rare and endangered Grevy’s zebras had died in just a three-month period due to drought, almost two percent of the species’ population.

News of the toll on wildlife in Kenya came days before the start of the UN COP27 climate conference.

The summit’s host Egypt made the issue of "loss and damage” – compensation for losses from climate-related disasters – a focus of the talks.

Debated for years, the issue has never been part of the UN talks’ formal agenda, as wealthy nations resist creating a funding mechanism that could suggest liability for historic climate damages.

The areas to the north and south of Kenya are most affected by the drought and are also home to the bulk of Kenya's elephant population.