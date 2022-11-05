Last year’s deforestation pledge off to a slow start, report shows

Despite the widespread pledge to halt deforestation by 2030, little is being done to make that a reality

A year after more than 140 countries promised to halt all deforestation by 2030, little has been done to finance protections or pass new conservation laws, according to experts.

The pledge was praised widely at last year’s COP26 UN climate summit, particularly as Brazil, Indonesia, and Congo – which together comprise more than half of the world’s rainforests – all signed on.

“What became of those pledges? Are we on track to meet them? The short answer… is no,” said Erin Matson, who helped NGOs produce the Forest Declaration Assessment report in October.

To fulfill the pledge, the world would need to ensure 10 percent less area is deforested in average each year by 2030. Instead, deforestation fell only 6.3 percent in 2021, as two of the three rainforest nations faced early stumbles.

The report drew on data from the Global Forest Watch monitoring project and looked at developments in financing, conservation laws, and sustainable food production.

AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File An area of forest on fire near a logging area in the Transamazonica highway region, in the municipality of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil.

Most countries under the pledge have yet to detail plans for passing stranger forest protections or implementing them, while global financing toward the goal totals about $2.3 billion annually – far from the yearly $460 billion that the report said is needed.

Experts hope next week’s COP27 conference in Egypt will encourage more investment from companies and nations seeking to offset their emissions by preserving and regrowing forests.