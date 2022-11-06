Climate compensation on COP27 agenda for first time

Delegates will discuss whether rich countries should compensate 'victims of climate induced disasters'

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with calls for rich nations to compensate poor states which are more vulnerable to climate change after a year of unprecedented weather disasters.

The conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh hosts over 120 world leaders for negotiations scheduled to run through November 18. Inclusion of the agenda item "reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy for the suffering of the victims of climate induced disasters," COP27 president Sameh Shoukry said during the opening plenary.

"This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage," he noted.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to activists and civil society organizations who have persistently demanded the space to discuss funding for loss and damage," Shoukry added to applause.

Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost billions in damages across the world. Massive floods devastated swaths of Pakistan and Nigeria, droughts worsened in Africa and the western United States, cyclones whipped the Caribbean, and unprecedented heat waves seared three continents.

Each of the last eight years, if projections for 2022 hold, will be hotter than any year prior to 2015, the UN report presented at COP27, detailing a dramatic increase in the rate of global warming.