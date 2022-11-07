Israel's Herzog calls for 'renewable Middle East' at COP27

'Israel ready to lead the effort toward regional climate resilience'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog addressed the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Monday, expressing his vision for a "renewable Middle East."

Calling the region a "global hotspot for climate change," the head of state told world leaders gathered in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh that Israel was "prepared to assume far greater responsibility in leading the effort toward climate resilience."

Herzog reiterated Israel's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions and transitioning from fossil fuels to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

This pledge was made at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland last year by the previous prime minister, Naftali Bennett. In the wake of elections however, current Prime Minister Yair Lapid decided not to head to Egypt. His coalition suffered a major defeat, with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu about to return to power.

"I intend to spearhead development of a renewable Middle East," Herzog said. "A regional ecosystem of sustainable peace."

Leaders and delegates gathered Monday for the kickoff of the COP27 climate conference in the Sinai Peninsula, just a few hundred miles south of the Israeli-Egyptian border.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the event, saying that the foot is "still on the accelerator" as the planet heads toward disaster.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi also spoke, calling for "support and funding" for developing countries on the front lines of the climate crisis.