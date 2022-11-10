WATCH: Shark lands on boat in New Zealand!

Video captures crazy moment when a large mako shark leaps out of water and lands on fishing vessel

A fishing vessel off the coast of New Zealand got a terrifying surprise when a shark jumped on board.

Video taken on November 6 captured the crazy moment when a large mako shark leaped out of the water and landed on the front of the boat.

The shark flopped around on the boat before freezing up like a statue.

According to media reports, Ryan Churches, owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was taking a group of people on a fishing excursion.

"It was crazy. We were all watching the rod and the line was going out to the side of the boat and it changed direction suddenly... it just happened to jump at the same time and we got a hell of a fright," Churches told The New Zealand Herald.

WATCH: