Dying lands: Farmers fight to save ‘skin of the Earth’

From the U.S. to China and Kenya, human efforts to preserve soil are proving no match for extreme weather

In America’s dusty Corn Belt, the land was drowning in the spring earlier this year, while China’s Yangtze river basin is bone dry as farmers in both regions are fighting a losing battle to save the soil that produces the world’s food.

At Carolyn Olson’s 1,100-acre farm in Minnesota, torrid rainstorms in May washed away so much soil during planting season that she expects crops to suffer.

"When you get that much rain – almost four inches in about an hour – even your best practices fly out the window," said the 55-year-old, whose farm has been in her husband's family since 1913.

By contrast, there’s not enough water in the vast Yangtze basin, which produces a third of China’s crops.

Scientists are resorting to firing rockets into clouds to “seed” them with rain artificially in the hope of replenishing soil drained of nutrients by sizzling temperatures.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko A farmer carries buckets of water in her cotton field near Poyang Lake, a vast wetland turned dry by China's worst drought in decades, in Yongxiu, Jiangxi Province, China.

It's no silver bullet, though.

From the United States to China and Kenya, human efforts to preserve soil are proving no match for increasingly extreme weather, which is damaging the living system and depleting its ability to produce food.

Soil erosion could lead to a 10 percent loss in global crop production by 2050, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

With the world's population forecast to rise by a fifth to nearly 10 billion by then, malnutrition and famine are set to affect more and more people.

Few places are in deeper crisis than the pasturelands of northern Kenya, where ever-deepening drought has denuded the land of vegetation, exposing the soil to damage and confounding efforts to adapt farming methods.

"The soil left there is very vulnerable, like the skin of the Earth," said Leigh Ann Winowiecki, a Nairobi soil scientist.