COP27: Climate disasters put plight of displaced in focus

The number of displaced people is expected to grow to some 143 million by 2050 worldwide

There are some 22 million people displaced every year by climate-fueled disasters, according to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In Somalia, which has been in the throes of its worst drought in 40 years, "people became weak because of hunger, so we had to flee for our lives," said 82-year-old Issack Hassan.

Hassan lives in a migrant camp in Baidoa city among more than one million people displaced since January after five successive failed rainy seasons.

But he couldn't escape tragedy.

"My wife died of hunger here, and I became helpless," he said, speaking in a video interview distributed by the UN refugee agency.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589251054209826817 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

People like Hassan around the world had lived along coastlines or on islands that are losing land to rising seas, while others in the Arctic fled crumbling cliffs as permafrost thaws.

Uprooted, they become more vulnerable to violence, hunger, and disease, experts say. And with climate change fueling increasingly extreme weather worldwide, the number of displaced people is expected to grow to about 143 million by 2050.

Given the growing need, developing countries at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt are demanding that wealthy nations help more.

Some want more financing for adapting to weather extremes, and for rich nations to pay for losses and damages being currently experienced.

"Each government impacted by climate change migrants can raise the subject" at the United Nations summit, said Caroline Dumas, the IOM's special envoy for migration and climate action.

Most of those displaced stay within their country of origin, so they can be represented as citizens by their governments. But those who cross an international border can end up with no safety net, as climate migrants do not qualify for refugee status under the UN’s Refugee Convention.