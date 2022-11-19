150 countries pledge to reduce their methane emissions by 30% by 2030

(Sharm El-Sheikh) — I am on the plane taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh for Tel Aviv. The buildings that hosted the COP 27, aka the 27th UN Conference on Climate Change, are becoming smaller and smaller, until they merge with the city and are a mere white patch between the mountains and the sea. It's a funny idea to have chosen this seaside resort to host the climate change conference.

With its huge hotel complexes, Sharm el-Sheikh is the archetype of mass tourism and its harmful consequences for the environment (overexploitation of water resources in the desert, pollution of the land and sea, exponential growth air traffic). All this, to the detriment of the local population, fishermen and Bedouins, who are excluded from the attendant economic boom.

The COP officially closed on Friday. Tough negotiations continue in an attempt to thrash out an agreement, and could last a few hours or even a few days. In a theatrical reversal, the European Union on Friday threw its support behind the creation of an aid fund for the damage caused by global warming, one of the flagship projects of the Egyptian presidency of the COP, the voice of the Global South countries. But an agreement is currently facing Chinese intransigence and American silence.

According to Rachel Barr, climate economist present at COP 27, “whatever they decide, it will necessarily be insufficient, given the magnitude of the issues. The EU, for example, has promised aid to the tune of one billion euros to help Africa deal with climate change, when it would take 100 billion. The first draft of the final declaration, published yesterday by Egypt, reaffirms the objective of limiting climate change to 1.5°C, but does not call for a reduction in fossil fuels as a whole (gas, oil, coal)."

The commitments made by more than 150 countries to reduce their methane emissions by 30% by 2030 could therefore be one of the rare advances recorded at this conference. Neither China nor India, today the premier emitters of methane, have joined the pact. But Beijing could soon take the plunge: to everyone's surprise, the head of the Chinese delegation invited himself to a meeting organized by John Kerry at the climate conference on Thursday, and began to detail the plan to fight against methane in China.

Ridiculous promises given the magnitude of the climate challenge. Barr deplores the still insufficient commitments on the reduction of methane emissions: “This gas has a warming power 80 times greater than carbon dioxide, and its emissions are reaching record levels. Strongly limiting its spread would have had an immediate impact on rising temperatures!”

Not only was the topic of changes our diet not on the COP 27 agenda, but United Nations partners even presented projects to intensify livestock production in African countries, she explains.

Despite the more alarming reports presented each day on the acceleration of global warming and its consequences, the 200 or so states gathered during these two weeks are having a hard time taking measures equal to the grim the diagnoses. Next year, COP28 will be held in other air-conditioned halls in the middle of the desert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Perhaps a taste of what awaits the whole planet, if the fight against global warming continues to boil down to declarations of intent and vague promises.