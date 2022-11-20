COP27 agrees to fund for developing countries

Egyptian-hosted climate summit fails however to address greenhouse gas emissions reductions

Countries at the COP27 climate summit agreed to set up a fund to help poorer countries being battered by the effects of climate change.

They also backed a wider deal outlining the global resolve to fight climate change at the conclusion of the event.

The Egyptian COP27 presidency released the text of the draft agreement, simultaneously calling on a session to gavel it through as final overarching agreements.

The session approved the text provision to set up a "loss and damage fund" to help those developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fueled events such as storms and floods.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal, saying in a video statement that the event which took place at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh took "an important step towards justice."

He cautioned that the fund for developing countries was "not enough," but said that it was "a much needed political signal to repair broken trust."

Calling the planet in the "emergency room," Guterres said that the summit did not address the drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions which leading climate scientists say is necessary to stave off a climate catastrophe.

The European Union also expressed disappointment at the lack of an agreement on reducing emissions.

"What we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet," European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

"It doesn't bring enough added efforts from major emitters to increase and accelerate their emission cuts."