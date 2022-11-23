In climate fight, U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters

Deforestation in Brazil hit a 15-year high under the country's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro

The United States is looking to impose sanctions on environmental criminals contributing to the surge in deforestation of Brazil’s Amazon forest, in a bid to better tackle climate change.

Such a crackdown represents a major shift in Washington’s climate strategy, adding the sting of sanctions to its toolkit of tax incentives, diplomatic nudges, and complex multilateral accords.

Deforestation in Brazil hit a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who rolled back environmental protections and pushed for more mining and commercial farming in the Amazon. Incoming leftist president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt last week pledged to end deforestation and stressed to U.S. officials his focus on tackling climate change.

Yet, hesitation still looms over how Lula views Washington’s plan of “Magnitsky” sanctions.

According to U.S. sources and officials, Magnitsky sanctions are meant to punish those accused of corruption or enabling human rights abuses. They would freeze any U.S. assets and bar all American citizens and companies from dealing with any sanctioned individual or entity.

The U.S. plan came about in June when Washington and Brasilia announced a joint task force to fight illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

A U.S. official said the plan aims to penalize major perpetrators of deforestation and other environmental crimes such as illegal gold mining.

Officials in Brazil and the U.S. have already begun the process of identifying and investigating specific targets, the source said, with potential punishments ranging from visa blacklists to Global Magnitsky sanctions.