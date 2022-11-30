UN calls for Great Barrier Reef to be listed as endangered

The call for action comes amid recent efforts to stop mass bleaching of the world's largest coral reef system

A mission backed by the United Nations suggested on Monday that the Great Barrier Reef be listed as an endangered World Heritage site, warning that the world’s largest coral reef faces extinction without “ambitious, rapid, and sustained” climate action.

The damning report followed a 10-day mission to the reef in March 2021 by officials from UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, AP News reported. Located off Australia’s northeast coast, the world’s largest coral reef system has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List since 1981.

It is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands, stretching for over 1,400 miles over an area of about 133,000 square miles. The reef supports an extraordinary diversity of life, including many vulnerable and endangered species, some of which could be endemic to the reef system.

Earlier this year in March, the agency that manages the reef said it was being hit by intense bleaching due to heat stress. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said the marine park was hit by “significant heat stress” over the 2021 summer, with water temperatures in some areas up to almost 40 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

Australian authorities should adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets in line with international efforts to limit future global warming to 2.7°F, according to the report.

The call for action came amid recent efforts to stop mass bleaching and prevent pollution from contaminating the reef’s natural waters, saying they have not been fast nor effective enough. Uncurbed emissions lead to increased water acidity, which can be toxic.