UN summit in Canada aims to boost, protect Earth’s biodiversity

Environmental leaders from around the world are gathering in Montreal, Canada for a nature conference aimed at hammering out measures to protect Earth’s wildlife and natural spaces amid warnings that biodiversity is collapsing.

Delegates from about 190 countries hope that the two-week United Nations Biodiversity Conference starting Wednesday – known as COP15 – will result in a deal to ensure there are more animals, plants, and healthy ecosystems in 2030 than there are today.

They will specifically work to finalize a framework for protecting 30 percent of global land and marine environments by the end of the decade. Currently, only 17 percent of terrestrial and 10 percent of marine areas are protected.

“The world is crying out for change, watching if governments seek to heal our relationship with nature, with the planet,” Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary of COP15, said at a November news conference. “The current state of biodiversity is dire with the loss of biodiversity at unprecedented levels in our history.”

The talks follow years of calls by environmentalists to both protect natural resources and cease what scientists have labeled the sixth mass extinction. According to a 2022 UN Global Land Outlook assessment, as much as 40 percent of Earth’s surfaces are considered degraded, as more than one million species face extinction.

“We’re clearly losing biodiversity all around the world. Our ecosystems — that’s our forests, our grasslands, our wetlands, our coral reefs — are all degrading,” said Robert Watson, who has chaired past UN science reports on climate change and biodiversity loss, AP News reported.

“We’re losing species; some are going extinct and others where the population numbers have even halved. We’re losing genetic diversity within species. So we’re clearly affecting biodiversity badly.