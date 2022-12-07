Ukraine conflict intrudes on UN biodiversity summit

Zelensky accuses Russia of 'ecocide' and of devastating his country's dolphin population

The Ukraine conflict cast a shadow over a high-stakes United Nations summit on biodiversity in Montreal on Wednesday, as Western nations slammed the environmental destruction brought about by Russia's invasion.

The broadsides by the European Union and New Zealand – which spoke on behalf of other countries, including the United States – came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of "ecocide" and of devastating his country's dolphin population.

Russia fired back that the meeting was an inappropriate forum and accused its critics of attempting to sabotage a new global deal for nature.

"The war brings about pollution and long-term environmental degradation, destroying protected areas and natural habitats," said Ladislav Miko, an EU representative at the meeting, known as COP15, adding: "While the war rages on, it blocks much-needed action on nature conservation and restoration.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600300026361962496 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Invoking a right-of-reply, Russian delegate Denis Rebrikov said, "We resolutely refute allegations against us as being outside the scope of this COP on biodiversity." He added that conflicts of the recent past – such as those in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and Syria – were not brought up at environmental summits, despite the harm done to ecosystems.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said tens of thousands of dead dolphins washed up on the Black Sea and accused Russia of "ecocide." Ukrainian scientists have blamed military sonar used by Russian warships for the disaster.

Delegates from across the world have gathered from December 7 to 19 in Canada to try to hammer out a new deal for nature: A 10-year framework aimed at saving the planet's forests, oceans, and species before it's too late.