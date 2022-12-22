Massive winter storm sweeps U.S. ruining holiday flight plans

In Colorado, temperatures were as low as -20°F overnight into Thursday – which felt as low as -50 with the wind chill

More than 1,500 flights were canceled across the United States by Thursday morning as a massive winter storm upended holiday travel plans with a triple threat of heavy snow, howling winds, and bitter cold.

In Colorado, warm and clear conditions were abruptly interrupted on Wednesday as severe wind and a snow flurry hit the midwestern state in a matter of minutes. Temperatures were as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit overnight into Thursday – which felt as low as -50 with the wind chill – before the sky cleared back up, the sun reflecting off the fresh snow.

Warming centers were also opened in the capital city of Denver with "dangerously low temperatures predicted over the next few days," the city of Denver said in an email sent to i24NEWS, encouraging everyone to stay indoors.

"Anyone is welcome, including recently arrived migrants, our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and others who may need a warm place to stay."

At least five states – Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, and North Carolina – implemented emergency plans and others were likely to follow.

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at a White House briefing on the weather and transport turmoil. "This is serious stuff," he added, urging people to heed warnings from local authorities.

Blinding whiteouts and hazardous road conditions were already being seen in parts of the country slammed by a dangerous Arctic front.

AccuWeather forecasters said the storm could rapidly strengthen into what is known as a "bomb cyclone" through a process known as "bombogenesis" – when the barometric pressure drops and a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass.

"People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes," the National Weather Service cautioned. "Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold."

In some Minnesota cities, more than eight inches of snow accumulated over a 24-hour period. In Buffalo, New York, forecasters called it a "once-in-a-generation storm" with wind gusts of more than 65 miles per hour, wind chills as low as -20°F, and power outages.