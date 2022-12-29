2022: Climate crisis fast reaching a climax

The UN admits that other global events in 2022 took focus from the climate

Everyone knows the story of the frog in a slowly boiling pot of water … the temperature rising so slowly that the little green animal doesn’t notice until it’s too late.

Now replace the frog with humanity… and the boiling pot of water with an increasingly heated planet earth. The main difference is: we’ve been warned.

2022 marked 30 years since the release of the World Scientists' Warning to Humanity, a document signed by more than 1700 scientists sounding the alarm. Since then, there’s been a 40 percent increase in global greenhouse emissions. And the scientific community is calling code red.

It was a year of extreme weather conditions: Record-breaking heat started early in India and Pakistan - with average temperatures climbing to their highest in 122 years and reaching 60 degrees Celsius or 140 Fahrenheit by May.

Shortly after, the heat was followed by massive monsoon flooding, which left a third of Pakistan under water, displaced more than 30 million people and affected 16 million children. Heat waves scorched through western Europe, causing fierce wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal, and a severe drought in England which led authorities to impose bans on using hosepipes.

In China, the extreme conditions continued. 2022 saw the first Winter Olympics ever to rely 100 percent on artificial snow. Meanwhile drought and high temperatures dried up parts of the Yangtze river to its lowest level in almost two centuries.

Despite all of this, the UN admitted that other global events took focus from the climate.

“2022 was a year I suppose of extreme events. I had thoughts going into 2022 that we would be devoting most of our time in humanitarian discussion on climate, that the effect of climate and the immediate impact on the frontline communities where our agencies work, would be our primary focus,” said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

“And of course, this was not our primary focus, because, as of February, there was the war in Ukraine and it took the world’s attention and our attention onto those other matters.”

This year’s United Nations Climate Summit - held in Egypt, the first time ever in the Middle East - culminated in an agreement to set up a loss and damage fund to support poorer countries impacted by extreme climate. However, details were lacking - including who will pay for the fund.

Nonetheless steps are being taken to keep the water in the pot from reaching boiling hot temperatures. Innovative technologies with massive potential are being developed all around the world in the private sector.

On a global level, countries reached a landmark agreement at the year-end UN biodiversity conference to protect the world’s lands and oceans. But the question remains: Is it too little, too late?