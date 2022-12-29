Police handed out fines to people who drove their cars onto the beach in an attempt to loot the items

Crowds of people rushed to an Ashkelon beach as thousands of retail goods were washed ashore after several containers from a cargo ship fell into the sea.

In several videos circulating on social media, the red containers bearing the logo of the Israeli shipping company Zim can be seen lurching from side to side, tossed about by the waves off the coast of Ashkelon, in southern Israel, before finally falling into the sea.

The cargo ship reportedly sought shelter from rough seas in the port of Ashdod, 12 miles from Ashkelon, but due to the dangerous conditions, staff eventually chose to head back to sea, and the containers fell into the water. At least three out of nine containers reached the beach.

Crowds of local residents arrived on the scene with crowbars to open the containers. Inside they found children's toys, baby gear such as bottles and pacifiers, clothing, cleaning supplies and disposable plastic items.

In one video circulating on social media, three men can be seen standing in knee-deep water, fighting over a two-door fridge as they are being tossed about by the waves. Security guards were unable to fend off the looters, and police handed out fines to people who drove their cars onto the beach in an attempt to stock up on thousands of items strewn on the sand. Students and volunteers then rushed to the beach to help clean up the plastic products.