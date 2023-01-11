Study: 2022 was hottest year for world’s oceans

'If we keep breaking records, it’s kind of like a broken record. We are getting more extreme weather because of the warming oceans'

An international team of scientists said Wednesday that the world’s oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022, yet another marker of the seemingly ever-escalating pattern of extreme weather events in recent years.

More than 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions is absorbed in the oceans. This year’s ocean heat record eclipsed the one set in 2021, which topped the record set in 2020, which set passed the one set in 2019.

Sea surface temperatures are a major influence on the world’s weather. Hotter oceans help supercharge extreme weather, leading to more hurricanes and typhoons, as well as more moisture in the air which leads to more intense rains and flooding. Warmer water also expands, pushing up sea levels and endangering coastal cities.

The group of scientists that produced the new ocean heat analysis concluded: “The earth’s energy and water cycles have been profoundly altered due to the emission of greenhouse gases by human activities, driving pervasive changes in earth’s climate system.”

“If we keep breaking records, it’s kind of like a broken record,” said Prof. John Abraham, a climate researcher at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and one of the authors of the study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

“Measuring the oceans is the most accurate way of determining how out of balance our planet is. We are getting more extreme weather because of the warming oceans and that has tremendous consequences all around the world,” he added, The Washington Post reported.

The latest research also suggests, the scientists noted, the profound and pervasive changes that human-caused emissions have made to the planet’s climate.