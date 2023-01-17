Greta Thunberg detained by German police while protesting at coal mine

The Swedish climate activist joined protesters at the site last week to campaign against the expansion of the mine, owned by energy giant RWE

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside a group of activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath, according to police.

Photos showed Thunberg being carried off by police, who said it was unclear what would happen to her. She was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a Reuters witness said.

"We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate," a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.

Federico Gambarini / dpa / AFP Police officers hold Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) out of a group of demonstrators and activists in Erkelenz, western Germany, on January 17, 2023.

The Swedish climate activist joined protesters at the site last week to campaign against the expansion of the mine, owned by energy giant RWE. Addressing the protesters, Thurnberg stated: "Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable."

Riot police, backed by bulldozers, removed activists from buildings in the village with only a few left in trees and an underground tunnel by last weekend. Still, protesters - including Thunberg - remained at the site staging a sit-in into Tuesday. Before their removal, around 300 activists occupied the village, staking out emptied buildings and building positions in the trees to try to prevent the expansion of the adjacent Garzweiler open-cast coal mine.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding one activist had jumped into the mine.