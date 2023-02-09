A glance at the world’s deadliest earthquakes of the 21st century

Scores of deaths, millions displaced, infrastructure ruined – the past 23 years have seen plenty of devastation from seismic tremors across the world

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, leveling cities while thousands have either died, been injured, or are displaced – and with the death toll nearing 20,000 on Thursday, it’s already among the deadliest quakes of the 21st century.

Click here for updates on the quake aftermath.

Turkey-Syria (2023) – Nearly 20,000 dead

February 6: The earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, home to around two million people. Followed by a slightly smaller 7.5-magnitude tremor and many aftershocks, the quakes have devastated entire sections of major cities in southeastern Turkey and the north of war-ravaged Syria.

Hope for finding more survivors is quickly fading as rescuers working in cold and snow look for trapped people in the rubble of toppled buildings.

Nepal (2015) – 9,000 dead

April 25: An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit central Nepal, triggering avalanches and landslides across the Himalayan nation.

Nearly 9,000 people died and millions were rendered homeless, while more than a hundred monuments were reduced to rubble – including centuries-old temples and royal palaces.

Japan (2011) – 18,500 dead

March 11: Japan was struck by an enormous 9.0-magnitude quake, unleashing a towering tsunami that leveled communities along the country’s northeastern coast.

Over 18,000 people were confirmed dead or missing and tens of thousands were displaced, as the ensuing nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant blanketed nearby areas with radiation, rendering some towns uninhabitable for years.

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara A man walks by debris in Sendai, northeastern Japan.

Haiti (2010) – 200,000 dead

January 12: A magnitude 7.0 quake devastated the capital of Port-au-Prince and its surrounding region, cutting the country off from the rest of the world for 24 hours, claiming over 200,000 lives, leaving 1.5 million homeless, and shattering much of its already frail infrastructure.

Months later, Haiti was also hit by a cholera epidemic introduced by Nepalese peacekeepers who came after the quake, leading to 10,000 more deaths.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert A man looks through the collapsed rubble of St. Gerard Church and School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

China (2008) – 87,000 dead

May 12: More than 87,000 people, including over 5,300 students, were left dead or missing when a 7.9-magnitude quake struck China’s southwestern Sichuan province.

India-Pakistan (2005) – 75,000 dead

October 8: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake left over 75,000 people, the vast majority of them in Pakistan’s North-West Frontier Province and the Kashmir state. Some 3.5 million people were also displaced.

Southeast Asia (2004) – 230,000 dead

December 26: A massive 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra island, triggering a tsunami – waves of around 435 miles per hour reaching heights of 100 feet – that led to over 230,000 deaths, including 170,000 in Indonesia alone.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File Refugee children try to catch relief goods tossed from a helicopter in a rice paddy in Lampaya, outskirts of Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

Iran (2003) – 31,000 dead

December 26: A 6.6-magnitude quake in southeastern Iran destroyed the ancient mud-brick city of Bam, leaving at least 31,000 people dead.

Nearly 80 percent of Bam’s infrastructure was damaged, and the desert citadel – once considered the world’s largest adobe building – crumbled.

India (2001) – 20,000 dead

January 26: A massive 7.7 quake hit the western Indian state of Gujarat, claiming over 20,000 lives and leveling scores of buildings.