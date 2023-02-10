Brazil's Amazon deforestation down 61% in January

64 square miles were destroyed last month, amounting to the equivalent of 22,000 soccer fields but still a significant decrease from the previous year

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest was down 61 percent in January 2023 – leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva’s first month back in office – compared with the same period last year, according to an official report published Friday.

Satellite images from the DETER monitoring system showed an area of 64 square miles had been destroyed, the INPE space research institute said. That amounts to the equivalent of 22,000 soccer fields, but it’s a significant decrease from the 166 sq. mi. of deforestation last January, when far-right climate change skeptic Jair Bolsonaro was in power.

The report dropped just before Lula met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, during which the two leaders discussed desires to “give the relationship a new direction and new momentum,” said a Brazilian foreign ministry official Michel Arslanian Neto.

Despite the year-over-year drop off in deforestation, the new January figure was still higher than in two of the four years of Bolsonaro's presidency. In 2019, it was 52 sq. mi. and just 32 sq. mi. in 2021.

However, over Bolsonaro's presidency, average annual deforestation increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade. The previous Brazilian leader instigated policies that favored the agriculture and logging industries, which are mostly responsible for deforestation.

While the recent data “may reflect the resumption of the environmental defense agenda” of Lula’s administration, “it is too early to talk of a reversal” of increasing deforestation, said the Brazilian arm of the World Wildlife Fund.

Lula has promised to rebuild the government agencies tasked with protecting the environment after the severe budget and personnel cuts inflicted on them by Bolsonaro. He also announced an ambitious goal of zero deforestation by 2030.