UN ocean treaty talks renew in push to save biodiversity

UN member states on Monday launched two weeks of resumed negotiations aimed at forging a long-awaited and elusive treaty to preserve the world’s oceans and marine biodiversity.

Nearly two-thirds of the ocean lies outside national boundaries on the high seas where fragmented and unevenly enforced rules seek to minimize human impacts. Ocean ecosystems – threatened by climate change, pollution, and overfishing – create half the oxygen we breathe and limit global warming by absorbing much of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities.

After over 15 years of talks, this will be the third time in less than a year that negotiators converged. The goal of the UN meetings, set to run through March 3, is to produce a unified agreement for the conservation and sustainable use of marine ecosystems.

Formally called the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, the talks were suspended last fall without an agreement on a final treaty. But as the renewed negotiations opened, cautious optimism appeared to take hold.

"I hope we've come together here with a will to get us to the finish line," said conference chair Rena Lee, adding that "an agreement that is universal, that is effective, that is implementable, and that is future-proof is within our reach."

A historic agreement reached in Montreal in December 2022 during the UN's COP15 conference on biodiversity is helping to fuel the sense of promise. Countries then committed themselves to protect 30 percent of the world's lands and seas by 2030 – a nearly impossible challenge if it fails to include the high seas, of which only about one percent is now protected.