UN warns of ‘imminent’ global water crisis due to ‘vampiric’ human activities

The world is 'blindly traveling a dangerous path' as 'unsustainable water use, pollution, and unchecked global warming are draining humanity’s lifeblood'

Billions of people experience water-related issues on a daily basis, from contaminated drinking water to droughts and floods, with a UN report warning Wednesday that the risk of a global crisis was “imminent.”

Humanity’s “lifeblood” – water – is increasingly at risk around the world due to “vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment,” the United Nations urged hours ahead of a major summit on water resources.

The world is “blindly traveling a dangerous path” as “unsustainable water use, pollution, and unchecked global warming are draining humanity’s lifeblood,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report.

Co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, the UN Water Conference gathered ministers and actors in the public and private sectors in New York for the three-day forum. Participants were invited to present a so-called water action agenda to reverse the concerning trend and help meet the development goal, set in 2015, of ensuring “access to water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Richard Connor, lead author of the report, told AFP that the impact of the "world water crisis" will be a "matter of scenarios."

"If nothing is done, it will be a business-as-usual scenario – it will keep on being between 40 percent and 50 percent of the population of the world that does not have access to sanitation and roughly 20-25 percent of the world will not have access to safe water supply."

The report, published by UN-Water and UNESCO, warned that "scarcity is becoming endemic" due to overconsumption and pollution, while global warming will increase seasonal water shortages in both areas with abundant water as well as those already strained.