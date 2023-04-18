Curbing carbon: EU lawmakers adopt sweeping climate reform

Under the incoming legislation, European Union carbon emissions would be reduced by 62 percent by 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday adopted sweeping climate measures aimed at massively curbing greenhouse emissions in the EU, including a carbon border tax on imports.

Under the incoming legislation, European Union carbon emissions would be reduced by 62 percent by 2030, compared to levels in 2005 – a big step up from a previous target of a 43 percent cut. The move also crystallizes an ambitious EU plan to reform Europe’s carbon market by broadening an emissions trading scheme to more industries and lowering quotas of allowable polluting gases.

"With today's votes, we reach another milestone," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

The EU was a pioneer in shifting to more environmentally responsible energy and industry policies, setting its greenhouse gas emissions on a downward path over the past three decades. But lately, it has encountered headwinds, particularly from higher energy costs resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as steep inflation.

The 27 EU states are collectively the third biggest global emitter of carbon dioxide.

The biggest by far is China, which is greatly expanding its fleet of coal-fired power plants despite a vow to have carbon emissions peak by 2030 then reduced to net zero by 2060. Then comes the United States, historically the biggest carbon-gas emitter, which has a long-term strategy of reaching net zero by 2050.

Brussels is preparing separate EU legislation to boost European industrial competitiveness in the face of the U.S. subsidies and colossal Chinese investment in the renewable energy sector.