'Worst April heatwave in Asian history' with 13 deaths in India and schools being closed

Asia is experiencing the “worst April heatwave in Asian history,” according to a climatologist and weather historian.

India has already reported 13 deaths and started closing schools due to the heatwave, which is expected to continue until at least Friday, according to Maximiliano Herrera.

Bangladesh has had the hottest day in 58 years, with their road surfaces even melting. The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change said they would need to declare a temperature emergency in certain areas if the situation did not improve.

Record-breaking heat has been reported across the continent, in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, China, Thailand, and Japan. Even central Asia’s Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan have reported worse-than-usual heat.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648703040956801024 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel is likely to also face several extreme heat waves this summer when temperatures are expected to reach up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) — a body that is part of Israel's Defense Ministry — and the Israel Meteorological Service forecast that the extreme weather events are the result of the climate crisis.

In Israel, heat waves cause roughly 30 fatalities annually on average, but with the anticipated increase in intensity and duration, researchers think this figure could increase to 330.

Authorities in Israel are preparing for various emergencies, crises, and disasters which may endanger human life and cause severe damage to daily life, national infrastructure, and security capabilities. As a result of the increase in climate-related events in recent years, NEMA and the Israel Meteorological Service have formulated reference scenarios for extreme weather like floods, fires, and a new reference scenario for extreme heat waves.