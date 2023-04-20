EU climate chief: ‘we are really moving into uncharted territory’

His deputy continued, ‘the probability of more warm years continues to increase’

Europe is warming at nearly twice the global rate, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in its yearly update. C3S director Carlo Buontempo said, "we are really moving into uncharted territory."

The report continued to say that two-thirds of European rivers were below average levels, and two cubic miles of ice was lost from Alpine glaciers. Blame was placed on human-caused emissions heating the planet.

"With higher concentrations of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, the probability of more warm years continues to increase," said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S.

She warned that southern Europe soils are still "incredibly dry", and the subsequent impact will be felt this year "unless we have significant spring rainfall.”

"Unfortunately the impacts are probably already in place for growing season. So we're likely to see reduced crop production this year because of the dry winter and spring period."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648947124661370880 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Just this week, the European Parliament adopted sweeping climate measures aimed at massively curbing greenhouse emissions in the EU, including a carbon border tax on imports. Under the incoming legislation, European Union carbon emissions would be reduced by 62 percent by 2030, compared to levels in 2005.

Israel is likely to also face several extreme heat waves this summer when temperatures are expected to reach up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) — a body that is part of Israel's Defense Ministry — and the Israel Meteorological Service forecast that the extreme weather events are the result of the climate crisis.

And Asia is experiencing its "worst heatwave in Asian history" with 13 deaths in India and schools being closed. Record-breaking heat has been reported across the continent, in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos, China, Thailand, and Japan. Even central Asia’s Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan have reported worse-than-usual heat.