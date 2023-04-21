'We have already lost the melting of the glaciers game. This is serious... a big risk for the future'

The world’s glaciers melted at dramatic speed last year, and saving them is effectively a lost cause, the United Nations said Friday.

According to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the past eight years have been the warmest ever recorded, with concentrations of greenhouse gases hitting record highs.

"Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest extent on record and the melting of some European glaciers was, literally, off the charts," the WMO said as it launched its annual climate overview. Sea levels are also at a record high, as are ocean temperatures, it noted.

The global mean temperature in 2022 was nearly 35 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1850-1900 average, the WMO report continued. Record global mean temperatures over the past eight years came despite the cooling impact of a drawn-out La Nina weather phenomenon that stretched over nearly half that period.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas told a press conference that extreme weather caused by greenhouse gas emissions "may continue until the 2060s, independent of our success in climate mitigation"

The world's 40-odd reference glaciers saw an average thickness loss of more than 1.3 meters between October 2021 and October 2022 – a loss much larger than the average over the last decade. The cumulative thickness loss since 1970 amounts to almost 30 meters.

In Europe, the Alps smashed records for glacier melt due to a combination of little winter snow, an intrusion of Saharan dust, and heat waves.

"We have already lost the melting of the glaciers game," Taalas told AFP.

"This is serious," he said, explaining that the disappearance of the glaciers would limit freshwater supplies for humans and for agriculture, and also harm transport links if rivers become less navigable, calling it "a big risk for the future.”