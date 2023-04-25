European nations aim to make North Sea ‘biggest green power plant in the world’

Leaders underscore need to defend existing, future offshore infrastructure following reports of a Russian spy vessel in the North Sea

A handful of European countries pledged on Monday to massively scale up wind power generation in the North Sea to further climate goals and move further away from dependency on Russian fossil fuel supplies.

France, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Britain, and Norway signed on to the ambition at a summit in Belgium. At the same time, leaders underscored the need to defend the existing and future offshore infrastructure, following recent reports of a Russian spy vessel in the North Sea and last year’s sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

"Because of Russia's brutal war on Ukraine, it has made it absolutely clear that we need to produce more energy ourselves," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The collective goal is to boost offshore wind power generation to 120 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 – from just 30 GW currently – and at least 300 GW by 2050. That will go to help meet Europe's drive for a carbon-neutral future and in response to energy "blackmail" from Russia, as it pursues its war in Ukraine, they said.

The ambition was to make the North Sea "the biggest green power plant in the world," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted that the expertise and equipment to be used for the project should come from Europe, not elsewhere – a comment apparently directed at China, which currently dominates the solar panels market and is a leader in supplying wind turbines.

"The energy transport lines are Europe's vital arteries," he said. "We are not only producing energy for ourselves but also for our neighbors,” said Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.