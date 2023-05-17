Next five years to be hottest on record, UN warns

This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment, experts predict

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that 2023-2027 will be the hottest five years ever recorded due to greenhouse gases and El Nino, the large-scale warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Global temperatures are expected to exceed those marked in the 2015 Paris Agreement, according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization.

"There is a 98-percent likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record," the WMO was quoted as saying by AFP.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above average levels measured between 1850 and 1900 - and 1.5C (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) if possible. The global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15C (34.07 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1850-1900 average.

The WMO said there was a 66 percent chance that annual global surface temperatures will exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for at least one of the years 2023-2027, with a range of 1.1C to 1.8C forecasted for each of those five years.

"A warming El Nino is expected to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory,” said the agency's chief Petteri Taalas. "This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment. We need to be prepared."